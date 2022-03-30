The Batman star Zoe Kravitz got dragged after she shaded Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars a few days back

Social media users shared that the actress used to thirst over Will's son, Jaden, when he was only 14 years of age while she was 25

They called the stunner out for having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager who was too young to make proper decisions at the time

Zoe Kravitz got dragged on social media after she shaded Will Smith. The Batman star rubbed many up the wrong way when she posted a pic of herself at the Oscars and shared that she was at a show where "we apparently assaulting people on stage now".

Zoe Kravitz has been accused of allegedly having a relationship with then 14-year-old Jaden Smith after she shaded Will Smith. Image: @c.syresmith, @zoeisabellakravitz, @willsmith

Source: Instagram

She posted the snap on her official Instagram account but topped the trends list on Twitter for allegedly being a paedophile.

Peeps shared that Zoe was thirsting over Will's son, Jaden Smith, when he was only 14. Peeps claimed she was over 25 at the time she had a crush on Jaden.

They slammed her for coming for Will after he slapped Chris Rock live on stage. Legit.ng compiled some of the Twitter reactions to Zoe's views on the matter:

@raptalksk said:

"Zoe Kravitz was out here thirsting over a 14-year-old Jaden Smith, WHAT?"

@MillyBeamen wrote:

"Streets is saying that Zoe Kravitz was 25 years old thinking about throwing the coochie at a 14 year old Jaden Smith."

@imn0tagirl commented:

"Zoe Kravitz got some da*mn nerve posting that TWICE like she didn’t groom Jaden Smith. Like she can get slapped too if she wants."

@DealinRugs wrote:

"Zoe Kravitz calling out Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock, but she was being a paedophile tryna flirt with Jaden Smith when he was 14."

@prettybaddie27 added:

"Not surprised that Zoe Kravitz is speaking against Will Smith. She was Jaden Smith's predator and is friends with an abuser, Alexander Wang."

Will Smith and Chris Rock trend after Oscars slap

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Will Smith and Chris Rock topped the trends list following their Oscars drama.

Chris made a nasty joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and he didn't like it at all. The Hollywood superstar got up and slapped the US comedian live on stage.

Peeps took to Twitter to react to the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident. They shared mixed views to the drama.

Source: Legit.ng