Chris Rock's younger brother, comedian and actor Tony Rock, has reacted to Will Smith's apology following the drama at the Oscars

Smith issued a public apology to the Grown-Ups star after smacking him live on TV for making a joke about Jada Pinkett's bald head

Reacting to the apology during a question and answer session on Twitter, Rock said the apology to his brother was not enough

The world may have moved on from the historical moment that actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock live on the Oscars stage, but Tony Rock has not.

Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock has shared his thoughts on Will Smith's apology after slapping his brother. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The King Richard star left those attending the awards ceremony with their jaws on the floor when he stood up and slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.

Smith later took to his official social media pages to issue a public apology to Rock. He said he could not bear a joke about his wife's medical condition.

Although Chris Rock has remained mum about the incident and the apology, his brother Tony has shared his thoughts on the issue, The Shaderoom reports. According to the publication, Tony spoke about the incident during a question and answer session on Twitter.

The Couples' Night star responded to a fan who had asked him if he approved of Will Smith's apology to his brother. He simply responded:

"No."

All Hip Hop also reports that Tony said rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs lied when he said that the two Hollywood heavyweights had buried the hatchet at the Oscars Night.

Peeps have shared mixed reactions to Tony Rock's question and answer session.

@ykiits.dess said:

"It’s not for him to accept."

@ta.nieah added:

"It’s not his apology to accept though."

@rashad_omar noted:

"Tony let your brother speak bro."

@officialkellyanthony commented:

"Ain’t nobody wanna talk to Tony WTH is chrissssssssss."

