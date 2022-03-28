Actor Will Smith walked on stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock before walking back to his seat

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o was seated close to the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Academy Awards

Will Smith who won the Best Actor category apologised to fellow nominees and the comedian.

Award-winning actor Will Smith shocked the world after he walked on stage during the Oscar Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Will Smith slaps comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars for making joke about wife Jada Pinkett. Photo: Daily Mail.

The actor who was seated close to Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o left the distinguished crowd at the 94th Academy Awards in awe.

Will's altercation with the comedian spilt out of control after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head.

After taking his seat, Will is heard shouting back at Chris rock saying:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

The celebrated movie star won Best Actor for his role in the film King Richard where he plays tennis superstar sisters Serena and Venus William's dad.

He took the opportunity to apologise to fellow award nominees while receiving his award.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Will revealed that his wife had a medical condition that makes her lose hair.

"Love will make you do crazy things. I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," he said.

After being smacked, the comedian retorted:

"Wow! Oh! Wow! Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me. Wow dude, it was a G.I Jane joke. That's the greatest night in the history of television.

Lupita Nyong'o stunned reaction during Will and Chris' altercation at Oscars lights up internet

Legit.ng previously reported that Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o was left mouth agape after A-List Hollywood actor, Will Smith smacked comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars awards.

The actress who was seated close to the celebrity couple Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was seen making shocked glances after the incident.

The actor slapped the comedian after he had made a joke about his wife Jada's almost balding head and he wasn't cool with it.

