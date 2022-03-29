Tiffany Haddish was all dressed up for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and she did not like a reporter's reference to her gown as 'costume'

The comedian is known to not hold back on any remark and she seemed frustrated by the reporter

The Oscars has been the talk of the town since Will Smith and Chris Rock had an altercation on March 28

Tiffany Haddish was not pleased by a reporter who referred to her gown as a 'costume' on the red carpet of The Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The interview

The actress was stopped for an interview by Lauren Zima of Entertainment Tonight but things didn't go as she had planned.

The reporter referred to Haddish's gown as a 'little costume change'

The 42-year-old actress stopped the interview to address the matter as she felt she was being disrespected.

Class in progress

She schooled the reporter on the gown, as it was Dolce and Gabbana custom made and it was an evening gown.

The bubbly actress further added that no one is paying for the gown except her and that it was her life, not an acting gig.

The reporter salvaged herself by saying:

"This is the time of death for me."

To which Haddish clapped back with her success, money and fame as she noted they looked like her and what she was wearing that night.

Fans react

Fans loved the way the reporter was able to salvage the situation and here's what they had to say:

@pixel'sworld

"This moment is definitely going down in history ain't nobody forgetting this."

@amandavify

"This reporter deserves some respect for sure."

@nt

"She is a very good and professional interviewer. She rolled with all the twist and turn responses that Tiffany Haddish threw her way."

@momodanshi

"It seems like I'm the only one that understood that the interviewer was just pointing out that she had changed into a different outfit, not calling it a costume not everything is literal."

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at The Oscars

Legit.ng had previously reported that the actor who was seated close to Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o left the distinguished crowd at the 94th Academy Awards in awe.

Award-winning actor Will Smith shocked the world after he walked on stage during the Oscar Awards and slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Will's altercation with the comedian spilt out of control after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head.

