The undesirable incident that happened at the Abuja-Kaduna rail line has got many Nigerians talking on social media with many of them expressing their dissatisfaction over it

Nigerian celebrities are not left behind in the outcry for a potent security structure in the country as they shared their views about it

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the Nigeria superstars who have commented on the forgettable incident at a time Nigeria lost a World Cup spot

Who would smile at the spike of insecurity happening in Nigeria? Definitely no one is excited about it and the citizens are not hiding their grievances.

The recent Abuja-Kaduna rail line attack has forced Nigerians out of their shelves as they look for a saner and more secure nation.

Celes react to train station attack.

While the citizens have expressed their anger, some celebrities have also used their voices and platform to react to the regrettable situation.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities who have reacted to the train station attack.

1. William Uchemba

Williams Uchemba is one of the Nigerian celebrities who have commented on the agonising Abuja-Kaduna rail line attack.

Willaims opined that it is nice Nigeria lost the match against Ghana so the win wouldn't have shifted the citizen's attention.

He also wondered why the President have not reacted to the attack.

2. Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe expressed her disappointment about the Kaduna train station incident.

She shared photos of the attacked train on her Instagram page and wrote an epistle about the forgettable incident.

The actress declared that the attack made her heart heavy

3. Femi Adebayo

Actor, Femi Adebayo Salami also shared photos of the train attack on his Instagram page and shared a powerful message about it.

He regretted the fact that bright lives were taken from the incident.

4. Mary Njoku

Mary Remmy Njoku was excited that the super Eagles didn't qualify for the World Cup.

The actress opined that the feat would have distracted the citizen from the insecurity challenges Nigeria is currently facing.

Nigerians reacted to to her opinion.

5. Mayorkun

Music star, Mayorkun referred to the train attack as unreasonable and undeserving as he shared his thoughts about it.

Mayorkun also prayed for the departed souls and urged Nigerians to hold their leaders accountable.

He also pleaded for action to be taken in order to curb future attacks.

6. Toyin Abraham

Actress, Toyin Abraham shared a photo of Dr Chinelo who lost her life during the brutal attack and wrote an epistle about it.

In the epistle, the actress lamented Nigeria's situation.

7. Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva reacted to the train attack by sharing a photo of a train as he lent her voice to the say no to terrorism campaign.

She also prayed that the nation will rise again.

8. Richard Mofe Damijo

Veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo shared a photo of himself at a Nigerian train station and accompanied it with an epistle.

RMD prayed for the people who lost their lives in the train attack.

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna train operations

Legit.ng previously reported that the Abuja-Kaduna train operations have been suspended by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The development came on the heels of a bomb attack on a rail track by some gunmen.

According to the NRC, further communication on the issue would be given to the public in due course.

