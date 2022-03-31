Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba has expressed surprise after a robot served him his food in a restaurant

The actor revealed the good thing about it was the moment he tried to give the robot a tip, but it didn't accept it

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react, with some stressing that the rest of the world had left the country behind in terms of technology

Nollywood actor and comedian Williams Uchemba has recounted a funny experience at a restaurant he visited with his family in Europe.

Uchemba expressed surprise after seeing a robot serving people their food without a waiter. He stressed that robots were taking over jobs from humans.

Williams Uchemba shares funny experience as a robot serves him food at a restaurant. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

The actor revealed that the good thing about it was that the robot didn't accept tips.

Uchemba shared a video of him experimenting with the robot as he wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Robots now serve food at restaurants. A little story of how a robot served us at a restaurant and the good part is that it doesn’t collect tips."

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Williams Uchemba gets served by a robot

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

donbuchy:

"They are already in 2050 we still dey 2022They av left us behind."

princessamara08:

" but is not fair sha...they have deprived some people their daily bread."

_zj_arts:

"See the eyes the robot really Dey focus for en work ."

jezley_j:

"The part u said the people Dat did d robot made a mistake got me."

jane.under_construction2:

"Unfortunately this will become a trend soon and, a lot of ppl will be out of jobs."

viviflourish:

"Thats the only thing that comes with itbut trust naija naanything weh touch leg here,ei go collect tips."

adjowajanet:

"Who is going to clear the tables ."

Williams Uchemba says Nigeria's defeat to Ghana may have been for good

Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba reacted to the Super Eagles' defeat to the Black Stars of Ghana, which saw the former lose a place to play in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Uchemba stressed that the defeat may have been a good thing as it would help Nigerians focus their attention on the pressing issues in the country.

According to the actor, close to 1000 people are unaccounted for in the country, and some people are acting like it is normal.

Source: Legit.ng