Popular singer, Olamide stirred massive reactions as one of Nigeria's richest artistes that do not like to flaunt their wealth online

The YBNL boss was recently spotted with a Versace travel cup that is worth about 544,850 in naira

The designer cup brought back the debate about the richest Nigerian singer and many fans hailed Olamide for always keeping it on the low

How about splashing a whole N544k on a cup? Yes, you read it right that is the naira equivalent of Olamide's latest Versace Medusa studded travel cup.

The Rock crooner shared a photo with the lovely designer cup and his fans went ahead to research its price.

Olamide flaunts designer cup. Credit: @olamide @wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

The cup reportedly costs 850 Euro (N544,850 at black market rate) and most of the fans hailed Olamide for living a modest life devoid of noise about his wealth on social media.

Check out the post about the cup below:

Nigerians react to the price of Olamide's Versace cup

Social media users have reacted differently to the price of Olamide's Versace designer cup, most of them hailed the YBNL boss for always living a low-key life and not bragging about his wealth.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Olori.skitchen:

"Yes King Baddo my baby my love."

Tallest17vs07:

"Baddo no dey ever make noise."

Oloba_so_:

"Badoo no they cap online."

Its_adu001:

"You don forget seh’ Badoo nah Baba."

Damolabrain00:

"You won’t hear anything from King baddo."

Dave_rave_bug:

"E no possible not to mention badoo that man Is rich."

Source: Legit.ng