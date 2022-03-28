Nigerian music superstar, Davido is back to tensioning his fans on social media as he rocks a new expensive wristwatch

The DMW boss debuted with a Richard Millie wristwatch that is estimated to cost 550,000.00 USD (320 million naira)

Davido rocked the lovely green coloured wristwatch and Nigerian can't stop talking about how expensive it is

Music superstar, Davido took his love for expensive wristwatches to a whole new level after he was seen with another big one.

The Risky crooner was spotted with a Richard Millie wristwatch valued at $550,000 (N320 million).

Davido spotted with expensive wristwatch. Credit: @superwatchman @davido

Source: Instagram

The watch is an RM11-02 in 18k ping gold mixed with titanium on a green rubber strap and Nigerians wondered how expensive the new machine is.

Davido shared photos of himself rocking the expensive wristwatch in his private jet while earing a simple attire.

Check out the lovely post he shared below:

Check out the narration of the wristwatch and its specifications below:

Nigerians react to Davido's expensive wristwatch

Social media users have reacted differently to Davido's new Richard Millie wristwatch.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Bentdaniels_:

"Money for Lamborghini Urus."

9ine_marley:

"I get person wey dey sell am for #1,500 If you have interest."

Parker_ojugo:

"E be like everybody don turn casio calculator for this country."

Fathom_hit:

"Will it tell him when the trumpet will sound or when Jesus will come Or AC dey the watch sorry the watch fit do private jet work."

Deekay_dmw:

"Don’t play with the boiii .. and that’s just one of 10 other time pieces."

Life_of_don__:

"After Burna go say na him get money pass."

