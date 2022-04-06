Davido's logistics manager and loyal crew member, Isreal DMW has introduced his fiancee to the singer

Isreal set social media on fire few days ago when he revealed that he proposed to his beautiful girlfriend

Davido dashed the young lady half a million naira to get airtime and Nigerians have once again, commended his generosity

Davido's logistics manager and part time PA, Isreal DMW id never one to keep his dealings with the singer off social media.

Hours after announcing that he got engaged after proposing to his girlfriend, the DMW crew member's fiancee became N500k richer.

Isreal DMW thanks Davido for giving his fiancee money Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Isreal revealed that Davido gave his woman the huge sum of money just to buy airtime.

A grateful Isreal thanked his boss for the good gesture.

See the post as sighted online:

Nigerians react to Isreal's post

koffi_of_portharcourt:

"King size....only King David "

cynthiachinny_fabrics:

"Awwwwn Oga with da good heart "

myselfdefense_ng:

"Na why I love Mor Oga, boss dey show love steady. God bless Mor Oga."

theunlimitedmusic:

"The love is sweet ❤️"

mylifeas.erica:

"Na money carry am go there"

_bbs_gocrxzy:

"Kayamata don hold isreal o .. Abeg we need deliverance to break it Abeg asap."

bold_beautiful_and_opinionated:

"Hian! Is this Babe in love with Israel or is she in love with the fact that he works for Davido?! I no wan hear #justiceforIsrael o. ‍♀️"

ivy_jochebed:

"David really likes this man no cap."

Davido changes it for man recording him while eating

Popular Nigerian star, Davido sparked reactions online after a video of the moment he changed it for a young man made the rounds online.

The singer was at an event with some of his people and he picked a piece of the food in his mouth to eat.

While taking a quick sweep of the area, Davidpo noticed that someone was recording him and he politely gestured in a manner that asked if the person's was in their right senses.

Of course, the gesture was enough to stop the young man from recording tgghe singer.

Source: Legit.ng