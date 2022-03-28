Talented singer Waje has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter Emerald Iruobe as she marks her birthday

Waje in a lengthy message thanked God for keeping her daughter alive as she described her as discerning, compassionate and tough

Top celebrities, as well as Waje fans and followers, have since taken to the comment section to the singer to celebrate her daughter

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter is in a happy mood as she shared some lovely photos via her social media to celebrate her daughter and only child Emerald Iruobe on her birthday.

Waje revealed she was proud of the woman her daughter was becoming as she described Emerald as discerning, compassionate and tough.

Waje pens lovely birthday tribute to her daughter and only Child. @Wajeofficial

The singer in a lengthy message said she was happy her daughter was standing up for what she believed in as she added that she was the best child any parent would pray for.

Waje wrote,

"It’s tough being your age in these times but I love that you know God has your back and I will cross Seven seas to slay Goliaths for your sake. I trust God to hold your hand and I trust you to let him direct your path. I can’t wait for the world to experience your gift. Happy birthday darling."

Fans join Waje to celebrate her daughter's birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday messages, see them below:

kaffydance:

"Happy birthday to awesomeness from an awesome queen."

officialosas

"Happy birthday Emerald!! Blessings always ."

officiallolo1:

"Happy birthday sweet jewel May your life fulfill purpose."

kkbongos:

"Happy birthday, my darling. We are expecting great things from you ."

jemappellechandon:

"Happy Birthday Emerald. Wishing you a lovely new chapter and more of God's protection! "

ivienudo:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter. ♥️♥️."

uchayharmony_:

"Happy birthday Emerald.....God bless you sis ❤️."

