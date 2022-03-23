Actress Lepa Shandy has been heartily celebrated by fans and colleagues in the industry as she celebrates a new age

The popular movie star appeared nothing like her age in lovely pictures shared to celebrate her birthday

Lepa Shandy equally briefly narrated what she has been going through over the past weeks as many took to her comment section with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Folashade Omoniyi Adewale aka Lepa Shandy has taken to social media in celebration of her birthday on Wednesday, March 23.

The actress who warmed her way into the hearts of film lovers back in the late 90s gave all the glory to God as she shared a personal narration with her fans and followers.

Actress Lepa Shandy celebrates her 51st birthday. Photo: @lepashandy

Source: Instagram

Lepa Shandy disclosed that she spent the beginning of the month at the hospital because she had to undergo a major surgery that left her with a lot of pains.

She, however, appreciated the Lord for making her survive the ordeal. In her words:

"I give God the glory for giving me a great opportunity to witness today. Despite the fact that I started my birth month in the hospital with a very MAJOR surgery. Spent 2weeks of excruciating pain. But I SURVIVED against all odds."

Lepa Shandy flooded her page with some lovely pictures alongside others taken in the hospital as she wished herself a happy birthday.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Lepa Shandy

officialtoyinadewale said:

"Ore mi omo olojo ibi, igba odun iseju kan nio, may lines continually fall in pleasant places for you Ijmn."

doris_simeon_ said:

"Thank God for ur life sis and happy blessed birthday to you."

anike_sinature said:

"Happy birthday beautiful wifey mom brighten wish u many more fruitful years on earth."

petersnikky said:

"Congratulations & Happy birthday to you. May God bless ur new age IJMN."

fifi_3.0 said:

"I’m so thankful to God for your life. Happy birthday sis many blessings! your healing is permanent amen."

bollybeewears said:

"Happy birthday to you,Wish you nothing but,joy and Everlasting Happiness in Peace, Sound Health and Wealth."

