The Mother’s Day celebration witnessed an outpour of love for mothers on social media from different parts of the worlds

Celebrities and other popular figures shared videos of their sweet reunion with parents while others simply shared videos showing how they were celebrated

Kizz Daniel, Mercy Johnson, Toyin Abraham among others feature in a list of Mother’s Day celebration posts that caused a buzz online

Sunday, March 27th was the 2022 edition of the Mother’s Day celebration and it saw mothers, sisters and aunties being celebrated by loved ones.

It was an avenue for grownup folks to show appreciation for their mothers and it was also an opportunity for the little ones to express love for their mothers.

Mother’s Day: How six celebrities celebrated. Photo: @regina.daniels/@mercyjohnsonokojie/@kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Celebrities and other public figures got members of the online community gushing with posts shared in the mood of celebrating Mother’s Day.

Legit.ng has compiled some videos and photos below:

1. Mercy Johnson and her kids

The mother of four shared an adorable video of a question and answer session she had with her kids on Mother's Day.

The children mentioned what they like and dislike about their mother.

2. Kizz Daniel unveils mother of his twins

Singer Kizz Daniel has kept the identity of the mother of his twins private for the longest time.

Interestingly, the singer made an exception on Mother's Day as he unveiled the woman in a photo post shared while celebrating her.

3. Toyin Abraham and her mother-in-law

The Nollywood actress sparked reactions on social media with a video in which she was spotted with her mother-in-law.

Toyin cried like a baby as she sat on the aged woman's legs.

4. VP Osinbajo and his mother

The VP took time out of his busy schedule to pay a visit to his dearly beloved mother on Mother's Day.

An adorable video spotted online captured the mother and son hugging as they were reunited. She also showed prayers on her son.

5. Regina Daniels

The young Nollywood actress made it a double celebration. Regina celebrated her mother, Rita Daniels, in a post shared on Instagram.

In a different portion of the post, she also used the opportunity to celebrate herself as a mother to her son with hubby, Ned Nwoko.

6. Annie Idibia gets a shout out from daughter

Annie Idibia's daughter, Isabel, dedicated a heartwarming video to her in celebration of Mother's Day.

Isabel also penned a note to her mum that read in part:

"Happy mother’s day to the BEST woman i know, i love you with everything i have in me, you’re always looking out for me and always trying to do the best for me."

Comedian Sir Balo builds house for mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Comedian Sir Balo inspired many people on social media after sharing his achievement on his Instagram page.

The one-time barman, hawker managed to complete a massive eight-bedroom house for his mother who has been a strong support system for him.

Sir Balo flooded his page with photos and a video of the house as many thronged his comment section with congratulatory messages.

