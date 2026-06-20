Achraf Hakimi reaches a historic milestone at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

CAF celebrates the Morocco captain after he surpasses African legends

The defender recently addressed his ongoing legal case in France

Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi has received a congratulatory message from the Confederation of African Football after creating a new record at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender has written his name into the history books after becoming the African player with the highest number of appearances at the global tournament.

Achraf Hakimi in action against Vinicius Junior during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Brazil and Morocco. Photo by Darrian Traynor

Source: Getty Images

Hakimi reached the milestone during Morocco’s clash with Scotland, taking his overall tally to 12 World Cup matches and moving clear of two African football icons, Francois Omam-Biyik of Cameroon and former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan.

The achievement further highlights the consistency of the Atlas Lions skipper, who has remained one of the continent’s standout performers across several generations.

Hakimi sets new African World Cup record

The 27-year-old entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 10 appearances to his name.

Per the BBC, He added another outing during Morocco’s 1-1 draw against Brazil in Group C before featuring again against Scotland, where he officially became the most-capped African footballer in World Cup history.

Prior to the record-breaking appearance, Hakimi was level with Cameroon legend Francois Omam-Biyik and Ghana's Asamoah Gyan, who both amassed 11 World Cup appearances during their respective international careers.

Hakimi's latest feat reflects his remarkable durability and influence for Morocco over the years.

The full-back represented his country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia before playing a key role in Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals in Qatar four years later.

Achraf Hakimi during Group C FIFA World Cup 2026 between Scotland and Morocco in Boston. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

He has continued to lead by example at the ongoing tournament, once again proving why he is regarded as one of Africa’s finest players.

With 98 caps, he is the second-most-capped Moroccan player ever and will be looking to surpass Noureddine Naybet's national record of 115 caps.

CAF celebrates Morocco captain

The Confederation of African Football was quick to recognise the achievement.

CAF shared a message on X celebrating Hakimi's latest milestone and described it as a new benchmark for African football.

The continental football body posted:

"A new African benchmark. 🇲🇦🌍

"Achraf Hakimi now holds the record for the most #FIFAWorldCup appearances by an African player. 👏"

The message underlined the significance of the accomplishment, with Hakimi now standing alone at the summit of the African World Cup appearance chart.

His latest achievement also reflects Morocco's growing stature on the international stage.

In recent years, the North African nation have established themselves among the strongest teams on the continent, with Hakimi serving as one of the key figures behind their rise.

Beyond his defensive responsibilities, the former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star has consistently offered attacking quality and leadership, making him one of the most influential players in modern African football.

With age still on his side at 27, the current African Footballer of the Year could extend the record even further before the end of the 2026 tournament, with Morocco tipped for a deeper run at the showpiece event.

Hakimi addresses sexual assault case

Legit.ng previously reported that Hakimi is expected to face trial in France over allegations of sexual assault connected to an incident dating back to February 25, 2023, after a woman lodged a complaint with police in Nogent-sur-Marne.

The Morocco captain posted a statement on X, insisting that he is innocent and described himself as a "soft target" while stating that he had been waiting for the opportunity to clear his name since the beginning of the case.

Source: Legit.ng