Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, recently marked Mother’s Day in an interesting way

The film star shared a video of his actress wife bonding with his mother as she sat and cried in the aged woman’s laps

The video trended on social media and fans begged Toyin not to break her mother-in-law’s legs with her weight

Top Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has a great relationship with her mother-in-law and this was clearly seen in a video her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi posted on Mother’s Day.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the filmmaker shared a clip showing Toyin crying like a baby while her mother-in-law pet her.

Toyin Abraham bonds with mother-in-law in sweet video. Photos: @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the actress sat in the aged woman’s laps as she cried in an exaggerated manner like a kid. Her husband was also heard warning her not to break his mother’s legs.

See the video below:

Internet users react

The video of Toyin with her mother-in-law raised a series of interesting comments. Read some of them below:

Tripple_b_collections:

“No break mama leg now .”

_Spleezvibes:

“Awwwwn. This is so cute.”

Heleneneoche:

“no break mama leg o u get weight o .”

Ceemplybecca:

“She’s a whole vibe .”

__Jsmuchy_:

“You wan break her leg .”

Interesting.

