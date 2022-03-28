Mother's Day was celebrated on March 27 and Nigerians trooped to social media with photos of their beloved mothers and words of appreciation

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido also shared in the celebration as he posted yet another gorgeous photo of his late mum, Veronica Adeleke

Not stopping there, the father of three also shared a throwback photo of him as a child with his billionaire dad

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido was not left out of the Mother's Day celebration despite the fact that his mum, Veronica passed away when he was little.

The singer who is known for flaunting his late mum online, took to his Instagram story channel with another photo of his beautiful mum.

Davido celebrates Mother's Day Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The late Veronica donned a white wide-necked dress with a scarf to match, and she had a beautiful smile on her face.

Seeing as Davido's billionaire dad took over parenting solely after his mum passed away, the singer also shared an old photo where he was held and carried by his dad.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the photos below:

Davido shares photo of mum and dad on Mother's Day Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson’s kids say what they dislike about her

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie spent Mother’s Day with her children and she shared a video online showing how the day went.

Apparently, the actress made an attempt to find out what her children think about her as a mother and they didn’t disappoint.

Mercy hosted a question and answer session with the little ones and for every inquiry, they had the perfect response for her. When Mercy asked what her favourite line in the house is, her kids said in unison: “stop that nonsense”

They hilariously mentioned how Mercy’s slaps can almost send an individual back to Jesus.

Singer Kizz Daniel unveils mum of his triplets on Mother’s Day

Talented Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, joined many others all over the world to celebrate Mother’s Day on March 27, 2022.

Taking to his official page, the music star posted a photo of the mother of his triplet sons for the first time.

In the photo, the mystery woman had a facemask on as she stood beside the singer in the trending snap.

Source: Legit.ng