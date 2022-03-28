VP Osinbajo took time out of his busy schedule to spend the recent Mother’s Day celebration with his mum

A video making the rounds online captured the moment he arrived at his mother’s house and she received him with prayers

Social media users found the video adorable and many had different things to say about the mother and son

Children all over the world made an extra effort to make Sunday, March 27, special for their mums as they celebrated the 2022 edition of Mother’s Day.

VP Yemi Osinbajo was among those who took time out to celebrate despite his busy schedule.

Osinbajo paid a visit to his aged mother and a video showing the mother and son’s reunion sparked lovely reactions from social media users.

Osinbajo spotted with mum on Mother's Day. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Upon his arrival, the VP’s mother ushered him to the living room amid their warm exchange of pleasantries.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The proud mum went on to mention how she has been praying for him and others as they both conversed in the Yoruba language.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

rhemo2009 said:

"If you watch the video more Dan 10 times gather here."

odunsitobi said:

"No Matter how old you are,a boy will always be a boy to his praying mother❤️."

elleaboki said:

"I like the way the woman is still healthy and strong. May we all reap d fruits of our labor."

hipads1 said:

"Too beautiful . But mama e sofun boboyen ko bawa warn BuBu oooo."

olubukolaakomolafe said:

"This is me in the nearest future hugging my son who is the United States president. AMEN."

bisi6309 said:

"Happy family, the mom was the proprietor of HERBERT NURSERY in Obanikoro, my children went there."

Kizz Daniel unveils mum of his twins on Mother's Day

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that Talented Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, marked Mother’s Day in a special way on social media.

The music star took to his official Instagram page to finally share a photo of the mother of his triplets.

Many internet users were quick to notice the ring on her finger as they reacted to the singer’s post.

Source: Legit.ng