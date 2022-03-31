An old video has emerged of popular Nigerian singer, Davido, from nine years ago and it has caused a buzz

In the reemerged trending clip, Davido was seen looking close to tears after his DJ stopped his music during an energetic performance

Nigerians on social media found the singer’s expression funny and wondered who was the DJ at the occasion

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again made headlines, but this time for an old video that reemerged on social media.

The old clip from nine years ago made the rounds online and left fans of the musician dropping funny comments.

In the trending video, Davido was seen looking close to tears after his DJ at an event interfered with his vibes.

Davido looking close to tears in old video after DJ stopped his song. Photos: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

As Davido was jumping around on the stage and performing his hit song at the time, Gobe, the DJ on set stopped the singer’s music mid-jump, leading to the DMW boss having a funny expression.

Davido’s face appeared to show a mixture of frustration and sadness at being cut off and it also amused a number of his fans.

See the clip below:

Internet users react

The old video from 2013 has now led to a fresh set of reactions as people wondered who the DJ was at the time. Read some of their comments below:

Chairmanhkn:

“DJ Olu.”

Okiyele_evelyn:

“This facial expression is everything.”

Sixbaba:

“I am sure that was DJ Ecool.”

Yung_boss1:

“Sorry sorry don’t cry don’t cry.”

Iamtrinityguy:

“Davido ❤️ Too much energy but why Dj do like that nah.”

Fawzzyrichy:

“Omo na dj Ecool be that again.”

Amietorii:

“2013? Ahh I still Dey secondary school then.”

Youwitnesssucess:

“DJ Olu apparently. May GOD rest his soul.”

Estheroyekwe:

“What is this..... The Dj really frustrated Davido vibe spirit.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng