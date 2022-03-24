Social media went wild when a popular blog revealed that media personality Nancy Isime's lifestyle was being funded by a married man

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate Nengi's name also came up with the same man and she recently took to social media to react

Nengi who was seen in a photo with the man's wife shared new photos and urged people to mind their businesses

Following the news that Big Brother Naija star, Nengi Hampson and media personality, Nancy Isime are part of the ladies allegedly dating a married man, Michael Dion-Goli, social media has been abuzz.

A blogger exposed the secret and even mentioned that Nancy's recent Istanbul trip was funded by the said married lover.

Nengi reacts to dating married man claim Photo credit: @nengiofficial/@gisloversblog.voice

Source: Instagram

The latest development however is the fact that a photo of Nengi and the Michael's wife has surfaced which might mean that she indeed knows the man.

Nengi reacts to photo

The reality star took to her Istagram page to share new photos which got her fans gushing and in the caption, urged people to mind their businesses and leave her pretty name out of their mouths.

"Get my pretty name outta your mouth."

See the post below:

Nengi's fans gas her up

itz_praise:

"Pretty girl swag"

twyiegadgets:

"The Queen of Jenny’s glow has spoken."

_____xxtectations_____:

"Tell them babyyy!!"

debbylency:

"You're so pretty press their necks ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

officialmvelo_1:

"Tell them!!! Love the caption."

janeok_01:

"It's the caption for me "

twyiegadgets

"Yaaassssss!!! Nengi has spoken. Please get the beautiful & successful name of Nengi out of you mouth, your blog and your black books."

twyiegadgets:

"No weapon fashioned against Nengi shall prosper."

Nancy Isime shades haters amid claims of sleeping with married men

Much loved Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime, seemed to eventually get over the unfounded claims that made the rounds about her dating a married man.

In a new development, Nancy decided to ‘press necks’ and continue living her life.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of beautiful photos of herself having a good time. She then accompanied them with a shady caption.

