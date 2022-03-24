Popular Nigerian actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, has now resorted to shading her detractors on social media

The young lady shared fun photos of herself and joked about how it was claimed that she went to Istanbul with a married man

According to Nancy, “Small enjoyment wey we just start dem wan open eye, we go shook hand inside”

Much loved Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime, seems to have gotten over the unfounded claims that made the rounds about her dating a married man.

A controversial blog, Gistlover, had earlier claimed that Nancy and a certain married man were an item and that he even sponsored her trip to Istanbul.

The allegations appeared to hit Nancy hard going by her reactions on social media but all that now seems to be in the past.

Nancy Isime shades haters amid allegations of dating a married man. Photos: @nancyisimeofficial

In a new development, Nancy has now decided to ‘press necks’ and continue living her life.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a series of beautiful photos of herself having a good time. She then accompanied them with a shady caption that reads:

“Reporting Live from Instabul Turkey, Badagry Branch

Small enjoyment wey we just start dem wan open eye, we go shook hand inside.”

Nigerians react

Many of Nancy’s fans took to her comment section to show her love and support. Read some of their reactions below:

Nkechiblessingsunday:

“Lmao The CAPTION .”

Ighalojude:

“You be trouble maker Nancy ‍♂️.”

Realwarripikin:

“This caption off me .”

Grandprinceita:

“They decided to bring out this side of Nancy! Here for it!.”

J.scents_more:

“The caption . No Nancy scandal is allowed and that's period .”

Oma_.xo:

“U don’t need to reply or make mockery about it.u look good girl .”

Interesting.

Add olosho to your name if you want to succeed as an actress: Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime expressed her displeasure over a recent report on a blog about her romance with a married man.

She took to her Instagram story channel to address the report and angrily frowned at the allegations by mentioning the number of amazing things she's engaged in.

According to the beautiful actress:

"If you're a Nigerian woman with plans to be successful. Please add these names to your plans so it doesn't surprise you when it happens Ashawo, Olosho especially if you decide to be an actress it is an automatic naming ceremony if you like be a vir*gin."

