The NUC approved six new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for UNIBEN after a successful resource assessment exercise

The new programmes included health-related courses such as Speech Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy and Nursing Science

UNIBEN also secured approval for postgraduate degrees in Remote Sensing and Aeronautics Engineering under its Centre of Excellence in Space Science Technology

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted approval for six new academic programmes at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), a move expected to expand the institution’s training capacity in both health sciences and strategic studies.

The approval, which takes effect from the 2026/2027 academic session, followed a successful resource verification exercise conducted by the commission.

NUC approves six new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for UNIBEN

Source: Twitter

University authorities say the development reinforces UNIBEN’s position as a major centre for manpower development in Nigeria.

Which new courses were approved for UNIBEN?

According to the university’s Public Relations Officer, Benedicta Ehanire, the newly approved undergraduate programmes include Bachelor of Science degrees in Speech Language Therapy and Occupational Therapy.

Other additions are International Relations, Intelligence and Security Studies, Bachelor of Education in Primary Education, and Bachelor of Nursing Science.

Ehanire noted that the Nursing Science programme will be run in collaboration with the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, a partnership designed to strengthen clinical training and practical exposure for students.

She added that the approvals align with federal education priorities aimed at addressing shortages in critical professional fields, particularly in healthcare and specialised human capital development.

What postgraduate programmes were approved?

Beyond the undergraduate expansion, the National Universities Commission also approved advanced degrees under UNIBEN’s Centre of Excellence in Space Science Technology and Application. These include Master’s and Doctor of Philosophy programmes in Remote Sensing and Aeronautics Engineering.

University Vice-Chancellor, Edoba Omoregie, expressed appreciation to the commission for granting the approvals. He restated the institution’s commitment to expanding academic opportunities in line with national development needs and global academic standards.

Omoregie added that UNIBEN would continue to strengthen its curriculum and introduce programmes that respond to emerging skills demands across sectors.

NUC discontinues HND to BSc, top-up programs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Universities across Nigeria have begun notifying students and the public about the suspension of Higher National Diploma conversion and top-up degree programmes following a directive from the National Universities Commission.

Kwara State University, Malete and Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin are among the institutions that have announced the discontinuation of admissions into these programmes.

Source: Legit.ng