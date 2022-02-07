Omotola Jalade's daughter Meraiah is celebrating her 22nd birthday today, February 7, and she has taken to social media to announce it

The beautiful young lady shared photos specially taken to celebrate the joyous day with fans on Instagram

Nigerians have flooded Meraiah's comment section with numerous birthday wishes and prayers

Popular Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's second daughter, Meraiah clocked 22 on Monday, February 7.

The young lady took to her Instagram page with beautiful breathtaking photos specially taken to celebrate the special occasion.

Omotola Jalade's daughter celebrates birthday Photo credit: @miimii_e

Source: Instagram

Meraiah donned a beautiful patterned wrapped dress and struck different poses in the gorgeous photos.

"Chapter 22 ❤️‍"

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Meraiah

Omotola Jalade who shares the same birthday with Meraiah also celebrated her beautiful daughter.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

realomosexy:

"Happy birthday to a Beauty in and out . May your Light continue to shine Brighter each passing year. You’re Truly Blessed. Love you endlessly. ♥️♥️♥️"

dolapohabeeb:

"Happy birthday gorgeous ❤️"

kaylahoniwo:

"Happy birthday baby "

cindysucree:

"Happy birthday my birthday mate❤️"

tamara.denyefa:

"Birthday blessings to you and your mom"

ele__blinks:

"Happy birthday Mimi ❤️. May God perfect all that concerns you in this new chapter of your life girl ❤️❤️"

princekehinde2:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful princess. ❤️❤️❤️❤️. God bless you "

jay_billlz:

"May the Lord bless you and keep you.May the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you. May the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace, happy birthday dear @miiimiii_e."

style_by_funshy:

"Happy Birthday MiiMii. You rock 22 so gracefully . #TeamAquarius"

Omotola shares rare photos of family

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde got people gushing over her family as usual with a post on Instagram.

The mum of four shared a compilation video of photos, both throwback and present, and clips of her children just being themselves.

Omotola shared the glow-up journey of herself and her pilot husband as she shared throwback photos of them having fun as young adults and recent photos of them as parents.

She also used the opportunity to reiterate her unconditional love for her beautiful family.

Source: Legit.ng