Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde becomes a proud mother after her first daughter, Princess Ekehinde graduated from the university

Omotola shared the good news on her Instagram page and got excited because the graduation coincided with a big day in her life

Her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde is celebrating his birthday on the same day, and also their wedding anniversary

Ace Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade is so excited about a special day in her life as he first daughter, Princess Ekehinde graduated from the university.

The proud mother took to her Instagram page to share enviable moments as Princess graduated with a Masters in International Tourism Management.

Omotola also noted that Princess' graduation day, March 23, 2022, was a special day for her because it fell on her husband's birthday and their 26th wedding anniversary.

Omotola Jalade gushes over first daughter's graduation. Credit: @realomosexy

Source: Instagram

She shared how the family spent the special day of their triple blessings.

"So this is how we spent our day . It was a birthday/Marriage anniversary/Graduation celebration!"

The actress finally wished her followers triple blessings.

Check out photos from the event below:

Nigerians congratulate Princess Ekehinde

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of Omotola's post to congratulate her daughter and also sent lovely wishes to the family.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Officialbovi:

"Wow! Congratulations X 3 big sis."

Toyin_abraham:

"Wooow my family congratulations role model."

Sheilaozons:

"Congrats my love. Loveee you plenty."

Bibifoodsltd:

"Congratulations Your hair is gorgeous."

Iambangalee:

"I must greet you specially, Your face show , your shoe shine , your teeth white."

Solasobowale:

"A very big Congratulations my darling."

Chinnygold44:

"A big congratulations to you stars family, God has proven himself,may he prove himself in our lives too."

Princesscomfort:

"Congratulations mama ❤️ My triple blessings are on the way."

