Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has once again called out actress, Anita Joseph, on social media

The actor called her out regarding her recent statement about her still having admirers despite being married because of her beauty

Maduagwu slammed Anita and her husband, McFish and also compared the actress to her fellow married colleague, Adesua Etomi

Popular Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has slammed actress, Anita Joseph and her husband, Fisayo ‘McFish’ Olagunju, for the umpteenth time.

Taking to social media, the movie star reacted to Anita Joseph’s recent statement about how she still has men who pester her even though she is married because of her beauty.

Uche Maduagwu compares Anita Joseph to Adesua Etomi. Photos: @uchemaduagwu, @motherhenanita, @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

Maduagwu noted that another married actress, Adesua Etomi, can never make the statement about how men are still after her.

He added that Anita and her husband should borrow wisdom from Adesua’s husband, Banky W, because he would never fondle her in public like McFish does.

See his post below:

Internet users react

A number of Nigerians had things to say about Maduagwu’s callout. Some of them begged him to leave Anita Joseph and her man alone.

Diamonddanielz:

“True talk.”

Meshdarlingmes:

“Oga uche Nigeria is not for you .”

Stella_akin1:

“Uche Uche how many time do I tell you that Nigeria is not for you.”

Bblove_z:

“See uche calling @realmcfish Titus no bi juju be that‍♀️.”

Hmm.

Source: Legit.ng