Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish is a year older today, March 22, and she has taken to social media to celebrate him

The actress shared lovely photos of her man on Instagram and showered genuine heartfelt prayers on him

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded her page with birthday wishes for her darling husband

Popular Nollywood actress Anita Joseph is in high spirits seeing as her husband, MC Fish has clocked a new age on Tuesday, March 22.

The actress shared a post on her Instagram page where she showered accolades and prayers on her man.

Anita Joseph celebrates hubby on birthday Photo credit: @motherhenanita

She also shared several photos of MC Fish which seemed to have been taken to mark the special occasion.

"I prayed for you today from my heart of hearts mu my purest of heart. I breath a fresh Oil into your Life marriage and Carrer in Jesus Name Amen May the blessings that are Due to you locate you Oko mi OLOWO ri mi ‘….Amen. You shall Tour the world with your because there’s no Party without a hype man hype is Life Kpichicom I Love you Forever @realmcfish."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate MC Fish

zicsaloma:

"Happy birthday."

christabelegbenya:

"Happy birthday to ur lovely husband wishing him many more years to come gud health LLNP Amen "

amakaanazo2:

"Amen Happy birthday to your husband,more grace "

mira_hairline:

"Happy birthday my guy, very kind hearted and nice guy. God bless you now and forever LLNP in good health."

omolara.olawumi:

"AMEN to the prayers, Happy beautiful birthday pappy live long and prosper with unlimited wealth health and happiness❤️❤️❤️❤️"

