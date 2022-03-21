Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has made an unbelievable revelation about herself during a recent interview

The movie star who is married to Fisayo Michael Olagunju better known as MC Fish stated that men still run after her despite her marital status

Anita further stated that men don't care about wedding rings and advised beautiful married women like herself

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, spoke about her male admirers during her recent interview with Saturday Sun.

The actress said despite the fact that she has her wedding ring on, men still ignore it and approach her about having a relationship with her.

Anita Joseph speaks on her male admirers. Credit: @motherhenanita

Source: Instagram

Anita is married to MC Fish and the couple always flaunts their love for each other on social media.

According to her:

"Of course, men still chase me despite my wedding ring. They do so because I am a beauty. Well, men can’t stop making passes at you as a married woman, but it depends on you to put them in their places, and respect yourself. Don’t lead them on.

"These men don’t care about wedding rings. In fact, one told me that seeing my wedding ring makes it better for him because it will be only my husband and himself, because I don’t trust these girls outside, and I’m like ‘huh, you say?"

My curves are natural

Anita further spoke about not doing any cosmetic surgery for her lovely curves, declaring that it is natural and she got it from her mother.

“I don’t blame Nigerians for thinking that way, but it hurts those of us that have natural bodies to see people assuming you had surgery. It is annoying when you pass by people and they start arguing whether you did surgery or not.

"They should know the difference between natural and plastic; we are not the same. I have always been curvy, the same thing with my sisters too. My bum is not even close to that of my mum’s."

Anita Joseph and hubby celebrate 2nd anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Anita Joseph and MC Fish celebrated their second wedding anniversary and her husband penned a lovely note.

MC Fish shared an adorable photo and revealed the negativity that faced their union when it began with many suggesting that they won't last a year.

The actress' man also praised her for being a good mother and wife to him as he prayed that their union will continue to be blissful.

Source: Legit.ng