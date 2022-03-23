Fans Dare Bobrisky to Share No-Makeup Photos As They Complain About His ‘Pancake’ in Viral Video
- Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again caused a buzz on social media after his recent post
- The socialite posted a video of himself with a full face of makeup as he danced and whined for the camera
- Many of Bobrisky’s fans reacted to the trending video and some of them even dared him to post photos of himself without making up
Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has caused a buzz on social media for the umpteenth time following his recent video.
The socialite had taken to his official Instagram page to share a clip of himself dancing as he promoted a product.
In the clip, the crossdresser wore a blue braid wig and also had a face full of makeup with a pronounced blush on his cheeks as he danced.
During the dance, the crossdresser even did a little shimmy as he watched his ‘breasts’ shake to the confusion of fans.
Good girl no dey pay: Funny reactions as Bobrisky lists tips to follow to catch a ‘big fish’ in Lagos
He wrote:
“I don’t even have anyone time, I’m just happy and enjoying life.”
See the video below:
Internet users react to Bobrisky's video
Bobrisky’s video led to mixed reactions on social media and some fans even dared him to post a photo or video of himself without makeup on.
Read some of their comments below:
La_slim_pwesh:
“Abeg which kind blush be this.”
Comfort.george.562329:
“Can we have a video with no makeup, no filters and no hair.... I mean something different.”
B.b.morka:
“Bob I dare you to post a picture or video without Make-ups for 2m.”
Okeyamaka:
“Table tennis ball that is what is inside there ”
Official_jennyc:
“So handsome.”
Official_jennyc:
“You can now change the dress you look so handsome.”
Interesting.
Source: Legit.ng