Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has once again caused a buzz on social media after his recent post

The socialite posted a video of himself with a full face of makeup as he danced and whined for the camera

Many of Bobrisky’s fans reacted to the trending video and some of them even dared him to post photos of himself without making up

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has caused a buzz on social media for the umpteenth time following his recent video.

The socialite had taken to his official Instagram page to share a clip of himself dancing as he promoted a product.

In the clip, the crossdresser wore a blue braid wig and also had a face full of makeup with a pronounced blush on his cheeks as he danced.

Fans tell Bobrisky to post no makeup photos.

During the dance, the crossdresser even did a little shimmy as he watched his ‘breasts’ shake to the confusion of fans.

He wrote:

“I don’t even have anyone time, I’m just happy and enjoying life.”

See the video below:

Internet users react to Bobrisky's video

Bobrisky’s video led to mixed reactions on social media and some fans even dared him to post a photo or video of himself without makeup on.

Read some of their comments below:

La_slim_pwesh:

“Abeg which kind blush be this.”

Comfort.george.562329:

“Can we have a video with no makeup, no filters and no hair.... I mean something different.”

B.b.morka:

“Bob I dare you to post a picture or video without Make-ups for 2m.”

Okeyamaka:

“Table tennis ball that is what is inside there ”

Official_jennyc:

“So handsome.”

Official_jennyc:

“You can now change the dress you look so handsome.”

Interesting.

Bobrisky gives tips on how to land a big man in Lagos

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, once again caused a buzz on social media.

The socialite took to his Snapchat page to school Nigerian ladies on how to land a big man in Lagos state.

The crossdresser started off by reminding them of his popular slang that ‘good girl no dey pay o’. He then listed his tips.

