Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, has faced backlash on social media after he performed at a political rally

Videos went viral on social media showing Dakolo singing at presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar’s rally

After the singer was called out, he reacted by saying he was going to sing and collect his bread and that people who are upset should sing their own too

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, became the topic of discussion on social media after he was called out for singing at presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar’s political rally.

Several videos from the rally made the rounds as Dakolo sang one of his popular tracks, The Unity Song, and it caused quite a buzz online.

Numerous Nigerians reacted to the clip in different ways with some people supporting the singer and majority bashing him.

One online user, @Olaolu_thaniel, blamed Dakolo’s actions on hunger as he slammed him for allegedly endorsing Atiku by singing at his rally.

Timi Dakolo responds

Despite the backlash on social media, Timi Dakolo also made himself heard. The singer did not seem to be moved by the insults that came his way.

According to him, he is going to sing and ‘collect his bread’. The music star added that people who were pained by that idea should go and sing their own song too.

See their exchange below:

Nigerians react on social media

Dakolo’s response to the whole call out also raised comments from online users. Read some of their reactions below:

Lab_cosmetics:

“Make e no feed him family, did you stop going to work?”

Tawtevic2:

“Gbam!!! Render your service and collect your bread!”

Guaranty_fitness_world:

“But it's business naa. Singing is not endorsement.”

Kallykuhn:

“So if buhari call me for work make I no go work?.”

Vicky_smarrtt:

“The major problem with naija, everybody wants change but nobody wants the change to start with them.”

Iyalodeofabuja:

“We aren’t there yet. They made life so tough that you can’t say no when they need your service .”

Iyore_iy:

“They made the system to tough that No youth can say No to them, heartbreaking.”

