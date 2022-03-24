Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Israel Afeare, is no doubt enjoying from his boss’ generosity

Just recently, Israel posted photos of himself sitting inside Davido’s newly acquired Lamborghini on social media

The photos went viral and internet users noted that the car looked good on him while others begged him not to crash the ride

Nigerian singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, is once again on the lips of fans over his recent display on social media.

Israel took to his official Instagram page to share photos of himself in Davido’s newly acquired Lamborghini.

The logistics manager who has the reputation of being very proud of his boss, sat inside the fancy ride with its plush interior as he bagged about the vehicle.

Davido's PA Isreal posing inside singer's new Lamborghini. Photos: @isrealdmw

He looked very proud as he sat behind the wheel of the Lamborghini and smiled for the camera.

In his caption he wrote:

“My Oga Lamboshiit .”

See the photos below:

Internet users react to Isreal’s photos

Isreal who is now a much loved sensation on social media, was able to gather thousands of comments on his post.

A number of people gushed over him and noted how he was able to enter a fancy ride before them. Others begged him not to crash his oga’s car. Read some of the comments below:

Waspa_lee:

“Ahh Juju first me enter Lambo .”

Iccythebhadman_:

“Your own too dey come very soon.”

Yourbabeegirl:

“No spoil am sha‍♀️.”

Oluwaip4kt:

“Follow who know road.”

Mista_bradley:

“If you jam this one … weti u go come explain .”

Promise_chuks_official:

“See as the ride fit you.”

Morgan_arizona:

“No crash am oh,,,,hmmmmmm.”

Anniebrandy55:

“E go soon spoil this one join.”

Davido tests speed of his Lamborghini

DMW label owner Davido is trending on social media after he shared a video of him in his new Lamborghini.

The singer could be seen all focused on his driving as he tested the speed of his latest luxury car.

Following the video of Davido test-driving his new car, many celebrities as well as his fans and followers have taken to social media to react.

