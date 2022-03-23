Nigerian music veteran 2Baba has once again confirmed his love for his wife and actress Annie Idibia

This comes after the weekend drama on social media when Annie said she was the first to meet the singer, but her first daughter is his fifth child

2Baba's singular act has left many of his fans and followers gushing as many hailed Annie for standing by him

Nigerian veteran singer and songwriter, Innocent idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has shared some lovey-dovey moments between him and his wife, Annie Idibia.

2Baba, in some videos he shared via his Instastory, was seen taking a stroll with Annie by his side in their estate as the two were full of smiles, which showed they were enjoying each other's company.

Music star 2Baba gushes over wife Annie Idibia. Credit: @official2baba

The veteran singer shared a photo of Annie as he gushed over her calling her his African Queen.

See the post below:

See the video below:

This comes after the drama on social media between Annie and 2Baba's baby mama Pero Adeniyi as the former said she was the first to meet the singer but her first daughter is his fifth child.

Nigerians react as 2Baba, and Annie Idibia take a stroll

Legit.ng captured some reactions, see them below:

e_smiler_:

"She deserve every love he shows her."

its_ekaette:

"May it last forever but pls, Annie unblock me, it’s been 10yrs already sis• Mbok.'

lisa.alakija:

"This love got no boundaries ."

meet_winifred:

"I pray this happiness no go leave una oh."

teniola_ajanaku:

"Some people will not like this but we don’t care."

qmarshals:

"Say our African Queen.... na only Annie we know ooo."

realcynthia_:

"Not just your queen,na our Africam queen. Annie belongs to all of us. We love her ❤️."

Annie tells 2Baba to promise her he wouldn't cheat on her

Annie Idibia shared a post in which she revealed that she and the African Queen crooner, 2baba, have renewed their marital vows. Annie said the move was part of the intimate celebrations for their 10th wedding anniversary.

The ten years however has not been without drama, especially on the issue of infidelity.

In a video sighted on Instagram, at what looked like a get together for the anniversary celebration, Annie asked her man to make a promise.

