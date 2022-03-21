2Baba is reassuring his dear wife, Annie Idibia about the love he has for her and fans are talking about his lover man gesture

The singer supported Annie amidst her recent outpour about not being the one who gave birth to 2Baba's first kids despite being his only legal wife

2Baba hailed Annie for saying her mind and declared that the attribute is one of the many reasons he loves his woman

Legendary musician, 2Baba sparked different reactions when he hailed his beloved wife, Annie Idibia on social media.

2Baba commended the mother of two for speaking up about how she felt and said that was one of the reasons that made him love her

2Baba celebrates Annie Idibia. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

He took to his Instagram story channel to write that:

"I've never been a fan of all these reality tv thingy but I must ask or rather point out the fact that whatever Annie felt she said it straight up to whoever. She never laughed with anybody and said different behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

That's one of the many reasons I love this African Queen."

The singer further shared a short video dedicated to his woman and wrote on it that:

"Oya let everybody bring their superior opinion. all is valid."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to his video:

Social media users have reacted to the 2Baba video about Annie, most of them gush over their love life.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

De_vibes_angel:

"This man❤️ your calmness is to be learned!"

Ujuanikwe:

"You guys makes this love thing looks so easy n sweet."

Ashabee_ade1:

"She’s a very good woman."

Soft_steph_30:

"May God continue to bless you both."

Bright_arex:

"Baba say superior opinion. All is valid … More respect king."

Themadrianna_:

"Y’all please leave 2face for Annie … she’s too deep in him."

Dees_hair_glamz:

"This scene got me tearing and smiling at the same time ❤️ God bless you two."

2Baba slams people linking her with Pero's son's troll online

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba celebrated his dear wife, Annie Idibia and distanced her from a controversial issue.

The singer blasted people who felt Annie was behind the online comments on Pero's son Justin's page asking him to advise his mum.

Nigerians commended 2Baba for defending Annie and also blasted th person behind the mystery page.

Source: Legit.ng