Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has joined many others all over the world to react to the shocking display between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock

Will Smith had dealt a hard slap on Rock’s cheeks on stage at the Academy Awards in defense of his wife, Jada Pinkett

According to Kadiri, a man who cannot defend his wife like Smith did should not bother getting married to her

Popular Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri, has joined a host of others to speak on the display between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Chris Rock had made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada, and then the actor took to the stage to land a heavy slap on the comedian’s cheeks.

The shocking display almost immediately became a trending topic on social media and numerous people shared their hot takes including Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri.

Ruth Kadiri takes sides with Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at Oscars. Photos: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram story, the film star shared a snapshot showing the moment Will landed the slap on Rock.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She then accompanied it with a caption showing her support for the Hollywood actor.

Kadiri wrote:

“Any man that cannot defend his wife like this should not marry her.”

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Ruth Kadiri’s post led to another round of debate and some people even accused her of supporting assault. Read some of their comments below:

Pearlyugo:

“Lol. They're defending as$ault now?”

Sir_tijaja:

“Make them no sha beat you and your wife.”

Wendy_adamma:

“Nah to dey throw punch upandan then .”

Mcee_slimjoe:

“Unah go put person for trouble for this life .”

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

“Lol defending a woman that is disrespecting their marriage outside , woo their marriage is a joke abeg that's why the comedian didn't fear to make those insensitive jokes .”

Domingo_loso:

“Dem don come o, opportunity to cap . No be everybody get that kind WILL to ROCK Chris.”

Duke_cbe:

“it’s all fun and games until Someone is behind bars, Kings be wise.”

Hmm.

Linda Ikeji shows disappointment in Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock

Popular Nigerian media personality, Linda Ikeji, has shared her take on the physical assault that took place on the Oscars 2022 stage.

In the early hours of March 28, 2022, reports and videos made the rounds of how Hollywood actor, Will Smith, slapped top comedian, Chris Rock, on stage at the Academy Awards.

Taking to her Instagram story, the media mogul appeared to take sides with Chris Rock as she condemned Will Smith’s action.

According to Linda, Will’s action was uncalled for and beneath him.

Source: Legit.ng