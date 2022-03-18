BBNaija Angel’s mother is among social media users who reacted to a recent video shared by 2baba’s baby mama, Pero

Taking to the comment section, the woman identified as Titi heavily clamped down on Pero while declaring Annie Idibia as number one

Titi’s take on the Idibia family’s stirred reactions with many people urging her to stay out of their business

2baba’s baby mama, Pero Adeyemi, has been getting a lot of heat on social media following a video she shared on her Instagram page.

Pero’s video came shortly after Annie’s controversial revelation in a reality show which she featured and many couldn’t help but assume that the baby mama was shading 2baba’s wife.

Idibia family drama: Reactions as BBNaija Angel's mother slams Pero. Photo: @annieidibia1/@titilala_brownsugar/@perosaiyemi

Source: Instagram

Among those who came hard at Pero is a woman identified as Titi Brownsugar, mother of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Angel Smith.

Titi in a comment dropped under Pero’s video declared Annie Idibia as number one, adding that she suffered the most with 2baba from his days of humble beginning.

The woman went on to declare her full support for Annie in Pero’s comment section.

Read her comment below:

Social media users come for Angel’s mother

psdiamond07 said:

"How Is It Her Business?"

oluwatosin_alo said:

"This one just open mouth wa, e consign you?"

symply_janee said:

"I know say I no like pero… but make angel mama get out!"

l.tobiloba said:

"The way some people carry person matter for head like ponmo to sell eennh."

adecrown834 said:

"It is about to be a rumble between BabyMamas!!! I know this Lady wants to clout chase but we dey here for the vawulence."

julietsisqo said:

"If mind your business was a course in school e for good o."

Annie Idibia recounts struggles with 2baba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Annie Idibia had an emotional moment while speaking on her relationship with her husband, 2baba.

On the Young, Famous and African reality show, Annie told her co-stars how she got to know 2baba first only to wake up and see two other women having kids for him.

The actress also explained how her first daughter is 2baba’s fifth child as well as the numerous humiliations and embarrassments she has faced.

