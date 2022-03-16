Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, has been named among the Lagos state's Eko 100 women list, and she could not help but make her excitement known

The actress revealed it was a lovely thing for her to be recognised by the state government because of her profession

Her husband Lateef Adedimeji, her colleagues, as well as her fans and followers, have since taken to the comment section to congratulate her

Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade also known as Mo Bimpe has gained recognition from the Lagos state government as she was named on the list of the Eko 100 women as part of the international women's day celebration.

An excited Adebimbe took to her Instagram page to announce the good news with her fans and followers as she said she was happy to be recognised for what she loves doing.

Mo Bimpe excited as she gets recognised by the Lagos state government. Credit: @Mo_Bimpe

Source: Instagram

Sharing a photo of her award, the Nollywood actress wrote:

"Nothing excites more than being recognised for what you do. The Lagos State government @lagosstategovt named me among the Eko 100 Women on International Women’s Day, and I’m grateful beyond words."

Adebimpe also used the moment to advise the younger generation, especially women as she said the world was watching them and they should not give up in their endeavours.

She said:

"DEAR YOUNG WOMAN, This is to tell you that the world is watching and you’ll definitely be celebrated, don’t stop pushing, don’t stop trying and please, don’t stop breaking the bias!"

See her post below:

Congratulations pour in for Mo Bimpe

Nollywood stars, as well as her fans and followers, have since taken to the comment section to congratulate her.

See some of the reactions below:

adedimejilateef:

"Congratulations my love, I am so proud of you my baby . Keep making daddy proud ❤️❤️."

olayodejuliana:

"Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaay congratulations sis❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

adebimpe.armies_:

"Congratulations mommasuper proud of you. Keep making us all proud super woman."

