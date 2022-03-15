Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has lost his cool on social media after a troll, Mdee, attacked his son, Ifeanyi

The troll fired shots at Ifeanyi on Twitter and claimed that he was fathered by Peruzzi and not Davido

Just like Davido, Peruzzi was not pleased with the allegation and promised to deal with the troll if he is ever found

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, had it out with a Twitter troll, @Mista_Mdee, who fired shots at his son, Ifeanyi.

Mdee seemed to bite more than he could chew after he not only attacked Davido’s son but also claimed that Davido used Peruzzi’s son, Ifeanyi, on his album cover and that it doesn’t guarantee success for the album or for the innocent boy.

Peruzzi asks troll to produce DNA test result. Photo credit: @peruzzi_vibes/@davido

Source: Instagram

Peruzzi reacts

Taking to his Twitter account, Peruzzi known for his strictness mentioned to the troll that when or if he is found, he would produce the DNA test result to back his claim.

"And When/If I See You, You’ll Show Me The DNA Test Result. This Your Nonsense Will Pay Off Brother, On G."

See tweet below:

The singer continued by pointing out the fact that people on Twitter will say nonsense and they would have others supporting them until they get into trouble.

"Dem go dey hype you, dey support your nonsense. When e set, hope dem go Dey to hype you still."

An angry Peruzzi also made it clear that he and Davido are two different people and the troll has offended both of them. The troll would only escape if Ifeanyi is truly his child according to Peruzzi.

"Me & David Are 2 Different People. So Na 2 Markets You Buy. Except Na Really My Child. On G!

See tweet below:

Nigerians react to Peruzzi's response

sonofmedinat:

"I don’t support violence, but you see, sometimes, I am not totally against it. Them suppose find that guy, make hand touch am small "

shes_spotless:

"Now Peru don Dey Para."

seundreams:

"Someone just had to be used as a scapegoat, this is too expensive...enough is enough."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"Ask pamilerin about the slap, wo your own go bam bam."

ronkeabosede_:

"Some words really hurt, and some people will still say hurtful words, but why?"

I am obsessed with my children

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and his first child, Imade, gave fans family goals as they spent time together in London.

In a series of snaps posted on Imade’s official Instagram page, the little girl was seen having a nice time with her famous dad.

On the other hand, Davido also shared a post on Twitter, explaining his feelings for his children. The singer noted that he is obsessed with them.

