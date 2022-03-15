A Twitter fan with username Oloye has shared a piece of advice for music superstar, Davido after he seriously challenged a fan on social media

Oloye feels Davido is bigger than replying the fan and even went as far as threatening him via his big platform

In a lengthy post online, Oloye noted that the singer is not responsible enough for the approach he took in dealing with the matter

A Twitter user with the username, Oloye has seriously condemned singer Davido's act of going out of proportion to call out a fan who dragged him online.

Oloye referred to Davido's approach as very irresponsible as he penned a long note about the issue that is trending on Twitter.

Man advises Davido on how to deal with online trolls.

Source: Instagram

He advised the singer that:

"You're a celebrity. Some things come with the territory. Your position comes with benefits and disadvantages. A disadvantage is that people will try to drag you to appease their own side. You don't threaten people because they said unkind things about you. Especially in the way he did."

Oloye further condemned the fan that brought the personal life of Davido into bants and said the singer should have ignored him:

"It costs Davido zero to ignore. People will not respect him less. You're a world famous artiste not some streets lord. You have nothing to prove."

Read his full advice to Davido below:

Check out Davido's exchange with the fan below:

Nigerians react to Oloye's advice to Davido

Social media users have reacted differently to Oloye's advice. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Seun_dreams:

"No someone has to be used as a scapegoat, enough of this nonsense."

Tems_and_i:

"Irresponsible? Cause he’s a robot. His feelings can’t be hurt?"

Teggywales:

"Not everytime be the bigger person sometimes choose vawulence."

Symplychi_oma:

"The funny part is Davido himself also insulted someone’s father and kids . Fame and money make people ignore their own flaws. Well said Oloye."

Ebycandi:

"Don’t tell him how to react is human."

Fredrickblack_25:

"Everyone can’t be like wizkid and Genevieve."

Davido blows hot after troll called Ifeanyi Peruzzi's son

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido lost his cool on social media after a troll, Mdee, attacked his son.

The troll fired shots at Ifeanyi on Twitter and claimed that he was fathered by Peruzzi and not Davido.

Davido responded to the troll and called him a dead man walking while noting that his children are off limits.

Source: Legit.ng