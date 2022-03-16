Singer Davido recently took to his Twitter page with posts lamenting the ridiculous amount of money he had to pay to clear his Lamborghini ride

The music star made a grammatical error in his tweet and a user on the platform was quick to throw shades at him

However, social media users defended Davido while urging the young man to work hard to earn his own money before correcting others

Music star Davido in a recent Twitter post complained about how he had to pay a large sum of money for the clearance of his recently purchased Lamborghini automobile.

The singer’s state of mind appeared to have gotten him confused as he made a grammatical error in the tweet.

Twitter troll corrects Davido's grammatical blunder. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido wrote:

“U don't even wanna know how much I just payed to clear my lambo... Pray for nigeria ... Jesus”

Upon sharing the tweet, a troll on the platform who noticed Davido’s error was quick to shade him while offering the correct version of what he ought to have tweeted.

See the exchange between them below:

Social media users defend Davido

hasi______baby said:

"Where good English carry you go?"

kingofdeeds said:

"Una dey correct rich man wow nice."

itz_fredrickk said:

"I mean, he just cleared a lambo and your daddy thinks that being able to speak a language that is not even yours correctly is an achievement??"

viks_signature said:

"Person wey don get money don get money, who e English epp you dey correct person wey fit buy your future anyway your future is in God's hands."

the_wood_daddy said:

"Sometimes, you know the right words o, but when it’s time to use them, they get confusing. This guy that corrected him might not know that there’s a difference between “It’s” and Its”

