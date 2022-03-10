Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently hung out with his first child, Imade, as they continued to spend time together in London

The music star and his daughter were seen having fun together at a restaurant and later at a music studio as Imade took the microphone

Not stopping there, Davido also took to Twitter to gush over just how much he is obsessed with his children

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido and his first child, Imade, recently gave fans family goals as they spent time together in London.

In series of snaps posted on Imade’s official Instagram page, the little girl was seen having a nice time with her famous dad.

The father and daughter duo took series of cute photos at a restaurant.

Davido and Imade giving daddy and daughter goals as they hang out together in London. Photos: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

Later on, Imade was seen in what appeared to be a studio as she wore the headphones and took to the mic. She seemed quite excited about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The post was accompanied by a caption where Imade noted that she was hanging out with her best guy.

She wrote:

“Hanging with my best guy ❤️.”

See the adorable father and daughter moment below:

Davido says he is obsessed with his kids

On the other hand, Davido also shared a post on Twitter, explaining his feelings for his children.

The singer noted that he is obsessed with them.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Numerous online users gushed over the snaps of Imade hanging out with Davido. Others also reacted to the singer being obsessed with his kids.

Read some of their comments below:

Theiyke_xx:

“ we love you both!!!!”

Dinghaclaudette:

“Beautiful girl .”

Salm_davido:

“Who's your best guy, or you're hanging with our best father❤️.”

Queenteefat:

“Princess Imade the clever girl.”

Blacksavage147:

“Grow and excel young queen .”

Queenestyjudith:

“Bye mummy. It’s time for daddy and I .”

So cute.

Through thick and thin: Eniola Badmus shares before and after photos with Davido

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, has left fans buzzing after photos of her transformation went viral on social media.

On March 8, 2022, the formerly plus-sized actress took to her Snapchat page to share an old photo alongside a recent one showing her appearance.

In both photos, Badmus was captured with her friend and top singer, Davido, and it made the difference in her stature clearer than ever.

On one hand, the actress looked very puffed up as she posed with Davido in the first photo. However, the second photo she took with the singer showed just how much she had trimmed down.

Source: Legit.ng