Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter clocked 21 on Sunday, March 13, and it wasn’t just another random celebration

The celebrant with the help of her superstar mother was able to pull off a massive party that isn’t so common with people her age

Legit.ng has compiled videos that highlighted some interesting moments at the lavish birthday party

Iyabo Ojo doesn’t joke around when it comes to her children and this played out once again in the way she went all out for her daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

The young lady clocked 21 on Sunday, March 13, and instead of going for a low-key and intimate celebration, the Ojo’s went full throttle for an event that had Lagos elites in attendance.

Priscilla Ojo's birthday party was a big one that had celebrities in attendance. Photo: @its.priscy/@goldmynetv

Legit.ng compiled some videos highlighting fun moments at the event. Check them out below:

1. Priscilla's grand entrance

An interesting highlight in most celebrity parties nowadays is the celebrant's entrance and Priscilla made sure to kick this off her list.

The young lady arrived at the venue of her birthday party in a luxury ride. She even had a personal bodyguard with her.

2. Toyin Abraham teases Priscilla

Among those who showed up at the birthday party was Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham.

During her speech, she cracked members of the audience up after making a reference to a time when Priscilla played the role of her daughter in a movie.

Abraham equally sparked reactions after hailing the celebrant as a decent girl who has not brought shame to her family by getting pregnant at a young age.

3. Toyin Abraham makes it rain

Another interesting highlight of the night happened when Toyin Abraham joined Priscilla on the dance floor and rained cash on her.

The Nollywood diva sprayed bundles of N200 notes on Priscilla as she showed off her impressive dance moves.

4. Iyabo Ojo takes over the dance floor

The mother of the celebrant, Iyabo Ojo, was a delight to watch on the dance floor as she slugged it out with other guests in attendance.

A video spotted on social media captured the actress dancing energetically as she battled some of her daughter's friends.

She was sprayed some cash by some of the people on the dancefloor.

5. Iyabo Ojo's speech to daughter

Priscilla's mum got guests gushing after she graced the stage to deliver a moving speech about her daughter.

However, Iyabo also used the moment to shade her daughter. The actress hilariously mentioned how Priscilla had told her she doesn't want 'oldies' at the birthday party when they were planning.

6. Iyabo presents money box to daughter

It wasn't enough for Iyabo to throw a lavish birthday party for her daughter as she also surprised her with a pleasant gift.

The actress presented a transparent box filled with N1000 notes to her daughter.

Iyabo Ojo gushes over her children as they vacation in Turkey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo and her two children, Priscilla and Festus, had a good time in Turkey.

The Nollywood entertainer took to social media to gush over her children as she posted snaps from their vacation.

The much-loved film star posted photos of herself with her kids as she noted that they are both her happy place.

