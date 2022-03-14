An Oyinbo lady was the cynosure of all eyes as she made a statement on the dance floor at her wedding occasion

The pretty bride danced effortlessly with her waist and legs despite wearing a long dress and heels

Social media users gushed over her performance as many marvelled at her good showcase of Nigerian dance styles

A pretty Oyinbo lady's wedding to her Nigerian lover will surely not be forgotten by guests in a hurry owing to a lovely impression she made on the dance floor.

The excited bride didn't let her outfit rub her off the shine as she took to the dance floor.

She was delectable on the dance floor Photo Credit: @weddingdigestnaija

Source: Instagram

She stole the show with sweet moves

Flanked by her bridesmaids, the bride quickly handed her flower to one of the ladies as she started off dancing with an anti-clockwise turn.

She immediately proceeded to the groom's corner where he stood with his groomsmen and danced romantically before him - she whined her waist while going up and down.

Afterwards, she returned to the bridesmaids' corner to continue her showcase of popular Nigerian dance styles.

It was how she managed to dance in heels and the long dress for many netizens. A video of the performance was shared on Instagram by @wedingdigestnaija.

Watch the video here.

Social media reacts

@nabryce29 said:

"This man is stingy why he not chop money for her."

@eye.jay said:

"Is this one oyibo Abi she bleached? Because she’s up to date man!"

@pachirusu said:

"She has been hanging around black blood since birth now it's rub off on her."

@maryannosuji said:

"Hoooooooot , chic body dey hot, baby u rule d world, pepper dem."

@winiefi said:

"Please I have one question ‍♀️. Hope the bride is not Yoruba. Some Yoruba fair girls always look like white girls. Cause the way she is shaking her waist and dancing, she must be Nigerian. Just a question. Plus she's so beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng