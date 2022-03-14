Toyin Lawani, the CEO of Tiannah's Empire, was amongst the guests at the 21st birthday celebration of Priscilla Ojo

The celebrity fashion designer/stylist rocked a colourful bejewelled ensemble for the celebrations

Priscilla threw a party in honour of her new age and went on to launch her new bag line, Priscy Luxe

Popular Nigerian designer/stylist, Toyin Lawani, is not one to be caught unfresh when it comes to turning heads.

Tiannah's Empire CEO was among the stars who turned up for Priscilla Ojo as she celebrated her 21st birthday in style.

The designer rocked a colourful look. Photo credit: @segun_wealth and @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

And as expected, she came through with quite the masterpiece. She rocked a caped mini dress that was anything but drama-free.

The dress itself was bejewelled with colourful stones all over the body.

In sync with the colourful theme of the look, the cape comprised of vibrant colourful feathers with a beige tulle underlining.

She pulled her hair to the back and sported some sleek makeup.

Check out the photos below:

International Women's Day 2022: Toyin Lawani shares adorable family photo

Tuesday, March 8, 2022, marked International Women's Day and several ladies took to social media to celebrate.

One of such women is Toyin Lawani. The talented fashion designer/stylist and mother of three took to her Instagram page to share a photo with her husband and children.

While Lawani donned a mermaid dress with a big turban, her eldest daughter sported a floral headpiece.

Securing the bag: Fashionista Priscilla Ojo launches handbag line

Congratulations are in order for fashionista and brand influencer, Priscilla Ojo, as she recently launched her bag line.

Priscilla who is the daughter of Nollywood celebrity, Iyabo Ojo, made the announcement during her birthday bash in honour of turning 21.

The bag line named Priscy Luxe already has a following of 11,000 on Instagram even though no post has been uploaded.

Fashionista Priscilla Ojo steps into her 21st year in style

For her birthday, the young fashionista and brand influencer left no fashion stones unturned for her 21st birthday and took to her Instagram page to share both pre-birthday and birthday photos.

The fashionista and brand influencer, in anticipation of her birthday, shared some photos of herself looking pretty in a leather mini skirt which she paired with a red button shirt.

She wore her hair in can rollers and sported a cute mini bag in black.

