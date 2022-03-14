Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently clocked a new age and she went all out in celebrating the occasion

Unlike celebrations in the past, a star-studded party was thrown by the young lady who clocked the age of 21

Movie stars, BBNaija reality stars among other celebrity figures stormed the party venue in a bid to celebrate with Priscilla

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo clocked 21 on Sunday, March 13 and she was heartily celebrated by family members, friends and fans in the online community.

The young lady who has been known to celebrate previous birthdays in style took things to a whole different level for her 2022 birthday.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla marks birthday. Photo: @its.priscy/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

With the help of her mother, Priscilla threw an exclusive 21st birthday party that had some of the big names in the entertainment industry in attendance.

Photos and videos making the rounds on social media captured all the fun that went down at the venue for the private party.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out a video showing Priscilla’s arrival below:

Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Abraham give moving speeches about Priscilla

Amid the merrymaking at the event, Iyabo took out time to give a moving speech about her daughter and also showered heartfelt prayers on the young lady.

Watch below:

Toyin Abraham who was also in attendance gave a shout out to Priscilla on stage while describing her as an extremely decent girl.

Abraham equally thanked Priscilla for not putting her mother to shame by getting involved in shady activities.

Watch below:

More videos of celebrities at the event are below:

Iyabo Ojo shares emotional photo of when she became single mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Iyabo Ojo got people showing her love after she went down memory lane.

The mother of two opened up about when she started her journey as a clueless and directionless single mother.

Iyabo noted that she was, however, determined to give her children Festus and Priscilla the best.

Her post read in part:

"I was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, I always had a lot of anxiety. I felt like a failure, a loser, i felt i wasn't good enough, I felt little, I didn't really know how to fit in or even start, ...... how was i even going to pull through."

Source: Legit.ng