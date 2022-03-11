Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, was recently blasted online for chilling with UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega

It started after Freeze posted a video of himself with the controversial preacher at a party in the UK

Freeze was accused of frolicking with the pastor because of greed like he did with Hushpuppi and he has reacted

Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has now reacted to backlash he faced for hanging out with UK-based preacher, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Freeze had taken to social media to post a video of himself with his partner, Tastebudz, hanging out with the pastor at an event.

In the video, the pastor was seen holding up a sparkler as he smiled into the camera while Freeze made a video at the party.

Daddy Freeze defends Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

Source: Instagram

The video later went viral on social media and Freeze was blasted for frolicking with Tobi Adegboyega despite his reputation of criticizing pastors.

A Nigerian man, Dipo Awojide (OgbeniDipo), noted in the comment section that if the pastor had been Bishop Oyedepo or Adeboye, Freeze would have started ‘crying and preaching for days’.

Ogbeni Dipo also added that after Freeze should just look at himself after abusing hardworking Nigerians while dining with Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.



Daddy Freeze defends Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

After being dragged online over his video with Pastor Tobi, Freeze took to social media to defend the preacher.

Freeze noted that the video he made with the pastor was not done at a nightclub but it was a restaurant where a wedding reception was held for a church member that was fully funded by Tobi Adegboyega.

The media personality went on to note that the pastor is responsible for turning many criminals into successful young people who are now married with great careers.

Freeze added that there was no poor person in Adegboyega’s church while many Nigerian GOs have poverty infested churches where poor people squeeze themselves to fund their pastor’s opulent lifestyles.



Nigerians react

Despite Daddy Freeze defending Adegboyega’s character, numerous internet users still called him names.



_Mo_keji:

“Daddy Freeze. The daddy of double standards. Atenu number 1 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. If it was any of our Nigerian based pastors, he go don set ring light dey drop hot takes like bad beech. Oyile .”

Emy_matheo:

“Once you dey give freeze money, you be angel.”

She.be.ao:

“I actually admire this Pastor Tobi and he has done absolutely nothing wrong .”

Esterluve:

“Is him running the church expenses from his own pocket ?just asking and want to know.”

Exclusive_oracle:

“Believe whatever you want to believe but that pastor is better than most of your the GOs here ... Simple.”

l.tobiloba:

“But the same pastors you criticise have done more to help the needy, they just don’t broadcast it. It still doesn’t change Dipo’s points, Agbaya alatenuje .”



Pastor Tobi Adegboyega sprays Davido bundles of pounds

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega got eyes rolling after a video of him and superstar singer, Davido, emerged online.

The celebrity man of God was at a London restaurant with the singer after his hugely successful concert at the O2 Arena.

Davido was performing for people at the restaurant and Pastor Tobi was appreciating his talents with bundles of pound notes as they vibed to his music.

A video of the pastor spraying Davido with pounds currency in bundles has sparked major talking points online.

