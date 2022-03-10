Flamboyant man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has stirred massive reactions online after addressing his money spraying video for Davido

The pastor responded to people who feel he should be probed for spraying bundles of pounds notes for the singer at a party

He said he should have sprayed more if he was younger and urged the people to focus more on themselves instead of him

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega made a video to address the controversial money spraying video he had with music superstar Davido in London.

The flamboyant man of God has been criticised by many for spraying bundles on pounds notes on Davido during a party in London.

Pastor Tobi replies critics over video with Davido. Credit: @mufasatundeednut @davido @tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

He declared that he would have sprayed more bundles of cash if it was his younger self and narrated what went down at the party:

"You dey craze, If I was younger me, the day you saw us spraying it would have been even more but I'm no longer that young."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The man of God said he went to a restaurant for his pastor's wedding and he met Davido and other people there so everywhere was just nice.

In the captions of the video, he advised Nigerians:

"I think Nigerians should focus on inquiring about why the government and churches threw them into endless perpetual poverty."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Tobi's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Pastor Tobi's video, most of them feel he's doing pastoral work as a side hustle.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Iamrealebere:

"The last word, I AM NOT GOING TO LIVE YOUR LIFE."

Ada_nne25:

"Swag wan finish dis pastor."

Uncleokey:

"It’s the arrogance for me! Burst my brain!"

Yetimas_place:

"Pastor wey this one Dey do na side hustle."

Tosinthricee:

"You can clearly see he’s the clubbing type. He’s just a pastor on the side… As in side hustle."

Mayorex.99:

"When you stop living your life based on societal expectations thats when you have true freedom."

Pastor Tobi sprays Davido with bundles of pounds notes

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega got most people talking on social media after a video of him emerged.

Pastor Tobi was filmed spraying Davido with bundles of pounds at a London party as they vibed to the singer's music.

The video stirred massive reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng