Controversial singer Portable is back in the news, this time around for a good reason as he shared a feel-good video on Instagram

The Zazoo crooner was chilling at a party with billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, as he maintained his signature stern looks

Other people present at the party kept laughing as he hung out in the corner of the billionaire with Speed Darlington

Zazoo crooner, Portable, keeps getting buzz for all the wrong and right reasons, there's hardly a day that he won't be in the news since he broke out with his hit song late last year.

The singer shared a video with billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana, and some other people he partied with in Enugu state.

In the video, Portable was at the corner of the billionaire who laughed seriously as the controversial singer displayed his signature stern look.

Fellow singer, Speed Darlington was also at the party and Nigerians loved to see them together.

Check out the video below:

Fans excited to see Portable with Obi Cubana and Speed Darlington

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video of Portable with Obi Cubana and Speed Darlington.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Noahspearl_tech:

"Speedy and portable werey ti sheele."

Dee1l33:

"Na Akpi me just Dey look since everywhere zehhhh."

Call_me_toni01:

"Speed Darlington don see en junior brother."

Praiz_royalty_dc:

"Obi hold ur phone ooo."

Hon_armani25:

"Speedy be like comot for here omo Yoruba."

99_savage.xx:

"Werey try dey behave like rich man sometimes nah."

Kingdrey3333:

"You are doing well with this alone those people you meet in the game self never get this kind chance to meet Obi."

