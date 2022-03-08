Flamboyant man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega got most people talking on social media after a video of him emerged

Pastor Tobi was filmed spraying Davido with bundles of pounds notes at a London restaurant as they vibed to the singer's music

The video has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians, most of them expressed their wishes to attend Pastor Tobi's church

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega got eyes rolling after a video of him and superstar singer, Davido, emerged online.

The celebrity man of God was at a London restaurant with the singer after his hugely successful concert at the O2 Arena where they merry over it.

Davido was performing for people at the restaurant and Pastor Tobi was appreciating his talents with bundles of pounds notes as they vibed to his music.

Video of the pastor spraying Davido with pounds currency in bundles has sparked major talking points online, watch it below:

Nigerians hail Pastor Tobi

Social media users have reacted to the video of the celebrity pastor spraying Davido with bundles of pounds notes.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

_Oghenekaro_:

"I will never be broke in my life."

General1910_:

"This Guy Will Expose Himself Soon."

Chef_ivyjones1:

"Pastor Tobi just dey share pounds since yesterday like biscuits, where be him church abeg, I wan attend."

Prescoville:

"Where this man dey see money like this wahala."

Olisa_ugo:

"Doings in another level….. Pounds know be naira. When you are big you are big."

Tinywale:

"Nor be Pastor Dey order Azul so ? Abi my eyes Dey pain me."

Yung_alhaji22:

"That pastor is a real man of God,so calm and humble omo I love his personality already."

