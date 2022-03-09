Popular actress, Lilian Esoro, turned a new age on March 9, 2022, and fans took to social media to celebrate her

The movie star posted a series of lovely photos of herself on her social media page to the joy of fans

Esoro also raised speculations about buying a new car after she posted a photo of a Mercedes Benz on her Instagram feed

Popular Nigerian actress, Lilian Esoro clocked a new age on March 9, 2022, and she made sure to mark the occasion in style.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star posted a series of photos of herself looking lovely in different outfits.

In one snap, Lilian rocked a white silk dress with thigh-high slits and long black gloves as well as a black bolero jacket.

Actress Lilian Esoro clocks 40, raises speculations about buying Benz. Photos: @lilianesoro

The movie star then accompanied the picture with a caption where she told fans that it was a day to celebrate her with so many hashtags.

She wrote:

“Today we celebrate me!

See her post below:

Lilian raises speculations about buying Mercedes Benz

Lilian’s birthday photos weren’t all that caused a buzz on social media. The movie star also got a lot of tongues wagging after she posted a photo of a car.

After the actress shared birthday snaps, she also accompanied them with a photo of a white Mercedes Benz and it wasn’t long before congratulations started to pour in.

Lilian had posted the Benz photo with no caption but actor Alex Ekubo took to the comment section to congratulate the celebrant.

This led to other fans following suit and also congratulating Lilian on what appeared to be her new ride even though the photo could just have been a filler to fit in with the white theme on her page.

See the photo below:

Alex Ekubo and others congratulate Lilian

Read some comments in reaction to the Benz photo below:

Alexxekubo:

“Congrats on your new car.”

Kweenpatsy:

“Congratulations my woman.”

Dmz_glitters:

“Kudos ma e no easy.”

Officialval101:

“Better machine biko kwa.”

Lazo2.8:

“See wicked car.”

Patrickjudith_:

“Congrats ma’am and happy birthday.”

Hmm.

