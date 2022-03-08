Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie has taken to social media in celebration of International Women’s Day

The film star shared a video on Instagram that captured her roles as a mother, wife, actress and a businesswoman

Mercy wished fellow women a happy celebration as fans and colleagues equally flooded her comment section with felicitations

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie has joined millions of women across the world to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with a video post in which she highlighted some of her roles as a woman.

Women's Day: Mercy Johnson celebrates. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy’s video captured her playing the role of a mother to her kids as she equally mentioned that she is a wife, an entertainer, a cook and an entrepreneur.

The mother of four rounded up the video by stressing the need to break the bias against women.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See her post below:

Mercy's post stirs reactions from fans, followers

julianaoluchi1 said:

"God bless and keep moving… u are a role model... please don’t forget."

adakarl1 said:

"Awww endbit wit my Divine...Sis I dey dodge children assignment steady oh....e no easy."

mame_tee said:

"You are a wonderful woman l love ❤️ and I appreciate you happy woman's day to you."

pichelleharris said:

"Thanks and same to you one of my favorite actress love from Jamaica."

picky_tricia said:

"Happy International women's day my Supermom."

extreme_curves_254 said:

"Happy women's day❤️...it's women supporting women."

Toyin Lawani marks IWD with beautiful family photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian designer, Toyin Lawani, took to social media to celebrate International Women's Day.

The CEO of Tiannah's Empire and mother of three shared a photo with her family all dressed in white.

Lawani accompanied the photo with a message celebrating women who are making a difference in the world.

She wrote:

"Happy International Women's Day to all the not perfect super hardworking, Relentless,Talented super moms out there, Y’all Are the Real Mvp, Keep making A Difference, Keep@Breaking the Bias, Tag and celebrate women out there who inspire to double up your hustle and inspires you to be better."

Source: Legit.ng