On March 8, 2022, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, clocked 65 to the joy of his family and fans

To make the day a special one, the VP’s most popular daughter, Kiki, took to social media to celebrate her father

Kiki shared numerous lovely photos of herself with her dad and many top celebrities including BBN’s Lilo, MC Tagwaye and more joined her to celebrate

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, turned the new age of 65 on March 8, 2022, and he has been well celebrated on social media.

The politician’s family and loved ones showed him great affection on his special day including his daughter, Kiki Osinbajo.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Kiki posted series of photos of herself sharing loving moments with her father.

Yemi Osinbajo's daughter celebrates him on his 65th birthday. Photos: @kikisoinbajo

Several of the snaps involved them either holding hands or laughing together.

Kiki then accompanied the beautiful photos with a caption where she wished her father well.

She wrote:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY ❤️ Forever & always ❤️”.

See her post below:

Fans and celebs join Kiki in celebration of her father

Numerous fans and celebrities stormed Kiki’s comment section to also pay their respects to the Vice President on his 65th birthday.

Some stars who dropped goodwill messages includes MC Tagwaye, Lilo Aderogba, Bose Alao and more.

Read some of their comments below:

Kie_kie__:

“Happy birthday to a girl’s best friend! .”

Moneytalkswithife:

“Happy birthday to your dad.”

Mc_tagwaye:

“Happy birthday Your Excellency .”

Bosealaoo:

“Happy birthday your excellency .... ❤️❤️.”

Aishaak49:

“.”

Liloaderogba:

“❤️❤️❤️.”

Victoranichebe:

“❤️❤️.”

Happy 65th birthday to VP Yemi Osinbajo.

