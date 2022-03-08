A video of a talented man running in a par of high heels has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip was shared by online user @lebomolax on TikTok and shows him sprinting to an event in Moboneng

The post had Saffas pleasantly amused and impressed as they flocked in on the post to show him love

Many online users were left stunned after watching a video of a man sprinting in a pair of high heels.

A video of a man running in a pair of high heels had peeps amused. Image: @lebomolax/TikTok

He ran on the road

The video was shared by online user @lebomolax on TikTok and sees him running on a road with great speed, presumably to a much-anticipated event. He captioned the post:

“Off to shakers, Maboneng today.”

The clip had over 43k views at the time of publication and the cyber community could not help but be impressed by his skill, speed, and balance in the high ladies’ style shoes.

Abbison Mia said:

“I can't even walk in heels and he outchea sprinting in them yoh mara.”

missnhlanzeka348 reacted:

“Where do you get energy from, I love you.”

user4458313129833 wrote:

“I'm always in heels ne but yeyyyy I can't run in them.”

Itu_Livos replied:

“Usain Bolt ain't got nothing on you shame haii.”

Carol_ntombee responded:

"Haibo wena and l can't even walk on heels."

user9749400882448 commented:

“Pass by doornfontein ungithathe.”

Karabo reacted:

“You’re such a vibe.”

A scene at the office

