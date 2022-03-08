A young lady and her fun-loving father have stirred massive reactions from social media users in Nigeria

The lady and her old man attended Davido's hugely successful concert at the London O2 Arena and she shared the moment online

In the video, she admitted that the man got tired as a point and Nigerians have commended her for having fun with her dad

Music superstar Davido made a man and his daughter extremely happy during his much-talked-about concert at the London O2 Arena.

The young lady shared a short video of how she and her dad turned up for the show and the man had the fun of his life at the concert.

In the video, she captured the moment they rode in a car to when they got to O2 and, how her dad jumped excitedly during Davido's performance.

She finally admitted that the old man is tired of the massive fun night, watch the video below:

Nigerians commend the lady

Social media users have showered the lady with lovely words for taking care of her dad and ensuring he had fun at the concert.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Teefeh_pearl:

"Children will take care of you too."

Duchess_hemmarh1:

"Your Dad Get Sense❤️, he’s valid."

Joanodenu:

"Dad thought he was still in his twenties."

Febby.mario:

"People wey get money buy ticket go show say show Lit gan me and you wey no get shishi sit down with phone dey cast the show Nawa ooo."

Yakhtfwc_kane:

"Na to hurry born make my own take me to Davido concert."

Richbaddbello:

"Make we go see na her papa money ohh."

I_am_renajojo:

"Where una dey see this papa and dota love?"

